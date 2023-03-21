IWG continues to expand in the Philippines, opening two new flexible workspaces in Subic Bay Freeport Zone and Quezon City.

IWG in a statement said it partnered with Pacific Ace Subic Bay Corp. for its first-ever flexible workspace in Subic. The Gardens by Pacific Ace will host a 147-workstation Regus workspace.

At the same time, the company partnered with Triumph Spaces, Inc. for the Quezon City location, under the HQ brand.

“As important business hubs, the Subic Bay Freeport and Quezon City are fantastic places for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal,” Lars Wittig, IWG country manager, said.

The Subic and Quezon City sites will have co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative spaces catering to startups and established firms.

“Subic is one of Central Luzon region’s fastest growing locations with a 60.8% increase in foreign investments in the area from 2021 to 2022. These figures are impressive considering the pandemic-related restrictions during that time, so we expect even more growth and more workspace demand this year,” Pacific Ace Subic Bay President Virginia S. Dio said in the same statement.

IWG is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands, which includes Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature.