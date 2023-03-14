By Marifi S. Jara, Mindanao Bureau Chief

ALSONS Development and Investment Corp. (Alsons Dev) is investing an initial P1 billion to develop a township in Sarangani, its first real estate venture out of Davao City where it has built high- and upper mid-range residential and commercial projects over the last 60 years.

The planned community called Avia Estate will occupy a 121-hectare property in Alabel, the capital of Sarangani province in southern Philippines. It will be along the highway that leads to beach destinations in Sarangani Bay.

Development is underway for the first 32 hectares that will have single-detached homes in the Narra Park Residences, a commercial center, parks and open spaces, community amenities, a branch of the Abba Orchards School, and a public safety complex that will house police and fire stations.

The 1.2-kilometer frontage of the complex is also planned to be a commercial strip.

“Sarangani has always been a valued region to the Alcantara family because we believe in its potential for growth and development,” Alsons Dev Director Miguel A. Dominguez said during the Avia Estate launch on March 10.

The diversified Alcantara Group’s aquaculture and agribusiness ventures are mainly located in Sarangani.

“We want to be part of that growth, and we are committed to helping lead Mindanao’s progress by creating a new lifestyle destination that will serve as a growth hub and create more opportunities for the people residing here,” said Mr. Dominguez, who served as one of the youngest governors of the province for three terms in 2004-2013.

Jolla A. Soriaga, assistant general manager for Alsons Dev’s Business Units Group, said during the launch that they target to start turning over residential units by late 2025.

For the commercial segments, Ms. Soriaga said negotiations are ongoing for locators and partners, and shops could open as early as end-2023.

Alsons Dev’s partners in its Davao City projects include CityMall Commercial Centers, Inc.

‘TABULA RASA’

Architect and urban planner Paulo G. Alcazaren, who led in designing the estate, said the project is what planners consider a “tabula rasa.”

It’s a “blank slate,” he said, “unencumbered by the usual developer problems of unsuitable and uncooperative neighbors, unsupportive local governments, contested boundaries.”

Mr. Alcazaren also said that since Alabel — which is adjacent to the commercial center General Santos City — and Sarangani are not yet highly urbanized areas, they have the opportunity to learn and avoid the mistakes of the Philippines’ urban hubs.

“This is the opportunity for areas other than Manila to show how to do it (urbanization) correctly,” he said.

Alabel Mayor Vic Paul M. Salarda, for his part, said the local government has continuously been pursuing policies on ease of doing business, recognizing that good governance is key to attracting investors such as Alsons.

“I thank the Alcantara group for seeing the possibilities of our town,” he said.

“We are confident that this partnership will lead to many opportunities that will improve the lives of our residents and put Alabel on the map as a dynamic growth hub in Sarangani,” the mayor said.

Sarangani is part of the Soccsksargen Region composed of the provinces of South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani, and General Santos City.