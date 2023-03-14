HORIZON LAND is set to launch the final tower of high-rise condominium Quantum Residences along Taft Avenue in Pasay City before the end of March.

Amber Tower, the last tower of Quantum Residences, is currently at its pre-selling stage. Its first two towers, the Aqua and Amethyst Towers, have enjoyed consistent sales take-up as it targeted young urban professionals, university students, and startup families.

John Frederick Cabato, general manager of Horizon Land, expressed confidence that the positive reception to Quantum Residences will continue through to the last tower, Amber.

“Aside from being a development that understands and anticipates the needs of our future residents, Quantum Residences also offers a compelling value proposition with an expectation for capital appreciation from increasing property values buoyed by rapidly rebounding economic activities, face-to-face classes, and return-to-office directives,” he said in a statement.

Units at Quantum Residences start at upwards of P4.4 million. Its amenities include a study lounge, conference room, function rooms, game room, KTV room, and a rooftop Sky Lounge.

The building has 24/7 security, smart keycard doorlock security system, CCTV surveillance system, and expert property management services.

Quantum Residences is located near the intersection of Taft Avenue and Gil Puyat Ave., and a short walk from the Light Rail Transit Line 1 Gil Puyat Station.