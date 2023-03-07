SM Development Corp. (SMDC) tapped Korean actor Lee Min-ho, best known for his roles in “Boys Over Flowers” and “Pachinko,” as its newest endorser.

“I’m honored to be part of the SMDC family. It’s very important for a person to have a space to call home,” Mr. Lee said in a statement released by SMDC.

A 2022 international survey conducted by the South Korean government showed Mr. Lee was the “most favorite” actor in 18 countries.

SMDC Vice-President for Marketing Aye Luna said the company is excited to have Mr. Lee as its newest brand ambassador.

“Not only does he embody true luxury and sophistication, he is also a ‘Good Guy’ in every sense of the word. He cares about his family and fans, and positively contributes to society through his donation platform. This makes him the perfect brand ambassador of SMDC,” Ms. Luna said.

SMDC was recently named Best Developer in Southeast Asia by Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022.