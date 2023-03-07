FEDERAL LAND, Inc. recently topped off the first tower of The Grand Midori Ortigas in Pasig City.

“The event marks the structural completion of the first tower of the development — a testament to Federal Land’s commitment to stay on target for the handover and delivery of its projects,” Federal Land said in a statement.

The second tower of The Grand Midori Tower is set to be launched in the second quarter.

Designed by world-renowned Japanese architectural firm Tange Associates, The Grand Midori Ortigas “will feature minimalist interior design and Japanese gardens that will foster relaxation and recreation within a dynamic city.”