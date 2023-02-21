UPSCALE developer Shang Robinsons Properties, Inc. (SRPI), a joint venture between Shang Properties, Inc. and Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), recently unveiled a high-rise condominium project in Pasig City.

Haraya Residences, described as a “vertical gated village for the modern era,” will rise within RLC’s master planned 31-hectare district Bridgetowne Estate.

The company launched on Saturday the first of two towers, the South Tower which will feature 558 units on 57 storeys. The North Tower has no target launch date yet.

Haraya Residences offers one-bedroom units (67 square meters), two-bedroom units (104-142 sq.m.) and three-bedroom units (187 sq.m.).

A one-bedroom unit “reimagines” a traditional one-bedroom layout with flexible spaces and a loggia that expands the living room.

As a low-density residence, the two towers will only have ten units to a floor for exclusivity and privacy.

“Haraya in Filipino means ‘imagination,’ so we hold our mission sacred, to envision new possibilities for homeowners, introduce meaningful innovation, and develop inventive spatial configurations that provide comfort, freedom, and inspiration,” SRPI Executive Vice-President Jose Juan Z. Jugo said at the Feb. 15 media launch.

Haraya Residences will have 2,270 sq.m. of indoor amenities including a movie room, a library, function rooms, a private dining room, a game room, a playroom, a gym, and a lounge with a view of the skyline.

It will also have 2,500 sq.m. of outdoor amenities which include green spaces, swimming pools, and play areas.

“Haraya Residences is really a project that will transform normal urban living into something very special. We want to be a landmark project that improves the way people live,” Mr. Jugo said.

SRPI is targeting young urban professionals that want to upgrade their lifestyle.

“We’re a very young country. I believe today the average age of the Filipino is 24 or 25 years old. A 24-year-old will be in the workforce for the next 40 years,” said Mr. Jugo.

“These young people need homes and they’re in the workforce, so they might start with a simple home, a modest one, and as they get older, they upgrade. That’s the market Haraya Residences is targeting — people who are upgrading their lifestyle,” he added.

SRPI aims to complete Haraya Residences by 2028.

The residential development is expected to be surrounded by office towers and other premium developments in Bridgetowne Estate.

Bridgetowne Estate is a few minutes away from the Ortigas business district and accessible via C-5, Ortigas Avenue Extension, and Amang Rodriguez Avenue.

Offices and the upscale Opus mall are expected to open in Bridgetowne Estate this year. — B.H. Lacsamana