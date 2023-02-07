OFFICE TOWER Cyberscape Beta has been awarded an EDGE certification by the Philippine Green Building Initiative (PBGI), according to RL Commercial REIT (RCR).

The real estate investment trust (REIT)sponsored by Robinsons Land Corp. said it earned its second EDGE certification for Cyberscape Beta, located along Ruby and Topaz Roads in Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

“This is another milestone in our commitment to find the most efficient way to build and operate our office towers. It is also a testament to RCR’s dedication to sustainability and developing green buildings,” RCR President Jericho Go said in a statement.

“The company and its tenants are firmly resolved to contribute significantly in the conservation of precious resources while enjoying cost savings from the reduced consumption of energy and water through the use of more efficient facilities and materials,” he added.

EDGE or Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies described as an international green building certification system that “focuses purely on energy, water, and embodied energy in materials for a quantitative approach to sustainability.”

“Our assessment confirms the auditor’s report that Robinsons Cyberscape Beta’s resource-efficient design will result in reductions of 34% in energy, 36% in water, and 83% in materials’ embodied energy compared to a local base case,” PBGI Chairman and President Leandro A. Conti said in a statement.