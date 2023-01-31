DMCI HOMES recently unveiled its first condominium project in Caloocan City.

In a statement, the Consunji-led developer said The Calinea Tower will have a single tower with 48 residential floors and offers “resort-inspired condominium-living.”

The Calinea Tower, located along M.H. Del Pilar St. in Grace Park, is scheduled to be completed in May 2028.

“The Calinea Tower will be a perfect symbol of the fast-paced development of this high-growth area with its premium features and innovative building design,” DMCI Homes Vice-President for Project Development Dennis Yap said.

The property will have a lap pool, a basketball court, a fitness gym, kiddie pool, children’s play area, indoor game area, and entertainment room. Other amenities include The Sky Promenade, Sky Deck Pool, Sky Lounge and a co-working space.

All units and common areas will have a dedicated commercial-grade internet connection.

The Calinea Tower features studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 25 square meters (sq.m.) to 88 sq.m. Unit prices start at P5.25 million.