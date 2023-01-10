AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) said it recently received high scores from several global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) rating firms.

The property developer secured a B rating for water management, as noted by the CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project). ALI secured the highest rating for a company in the Philippines, along with Manila Water.

“As the only Philippine member with leadership rating since 2020, ALI also maintained its A- rating on the CDP Score Report on Climate Change, which is higher than Asia’s regional average of C,” the company said in a statement.

The CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system, which is considered the gold standard in corporate environment reporting.

Also, ALI remains the only Philippine member in the Sustainability Yearbook of S&P Global since 2017.

For 2022, S&P Global ranked ALI within the 96th percentile, which is an improved score from 2021. This puts ALI’s sustainability performance at the top 4% in the real estate industry, and makes it the highest ranked company in the country.

ALI also retained its Dow Jones Sustainability Indices membership for the 9th year, while still being the only Philippine member.

“I am confident that we will reach our goals given the progress we’ve made to offset our carbon footprint for our Scopes 1 and 2 emissions in all our commercial properties,” ALI President and CEO Bernard Vincent O. Dy said in a statement.

“We will be clearly defining our year-on-year targets so that we can measure and reach our 2030 carbon reduction and 2050 Net Zero goals. To achieve this, we will be working in partnership with our suppliers and customers to ensure that our initiatives are in line with our business goals,” he added.