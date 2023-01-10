THE TEAM behind Robinsons General Santos (GenSan) Mall received the award for excellence at the Department of Energy’s Annual Energy Efficiency Awards.

The mall was cited for its best practices in energy efficiency and conservation in line with Republic Act 1125 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act.

Robinsons GenSan is one of Robinsons Land Corp.’s (RLC) active players in renewable energy production through its Solar Rooftop PV System which generates 2,048 megawatts (MW) of power “compensating for 80-100% of its power demands during peak season.”

The mall also uses LED lighting 24/7, and utilizes mall spaces for recreation and health.

RLC is currently the largest solar-powered mall operator with solar rooftop installations in 24 Robinsons Malls, generating a total capacity of over 30 MW of clean and renewable energy.