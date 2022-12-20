THE Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) Register Anywhere Program (RAP) was recently opened at two Robinsons Malls.

Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) said it continued its partnership with the Comelec as the latter’s Register Anywhere Program opened in Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Manila on Dec. 17.

Robinsons Malls also opened more satellite voter registration venues in over 40 malls nationwide in preparation for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections next year.

“We thank Robinsons Malls for the continued partnership and its unwavering support for Comelec’s various initiatives. Our goal is to ensure that more qualified Filipino voters get to register in a more convenient, comfortable, and safe venue and ultimately exercise their right to vote,” Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia was quoted as saying.

Robinsons Malls Vice-President Joel S. Lumanlan said the company’s partnership with Comelec began in 2014 when Robinsons Malls hosted the offsite voter registration and biometrics in key areas around the country.

“We are grateful to Comelec for choosing Robinsons Malls as its pilot venue for RAP and for holding voter registration in more malls, allowing us to better serve our customers nationwide,” he said.