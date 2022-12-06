AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) and Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. (EPPI) recently inaugurated the bridge at its mixed-use development Parklinks Estate.

The Parklinks bridge connects Quezon City and Pasig City over the Marikina River and is considered an iconic feature of the 35-hectare Parklinks Estate.

“Both parties (ALI and EPPI) believe it is important to find a balance between profitability and sustainably, and our shared belief led us to create an estate that will introduce a new way of urban living,” Robert Lao, senior vice-president and group head of Ayala Land Estates, said in a statement.

Along with the structural designers Systra Philippines and Systra Korea, ALI and EPPI built a distinctive bridge with 20 steel cables suspended from the 40-meter-high arch.

Parklinks Bridge will offer a new route to help ease vehicular traffic in the area. It also has designated lanes for pedestrians and bikers.

During the Christmas season, the Parklinks Bridge of Lights will run every hour between 6-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Jan. 7, 2023.