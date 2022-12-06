MIRIAM College (MC) is set to welcome students at its new campus within the Alviera estate in Porac, Pampanga next year.

The Miriam College Alviera (MCA) campus, which was designed by architect Ed Calma of Lor Calma & Partners, aims to integrate nature and innovative structures to inspire students.

MCA will open for school year 2023-2024, and will offer extension programs from MC Loyola to incoming college students in Pampanga and nearby provinces.

Programs offered at MCA include Bachelor of Design in Creative Industries, Bachelor of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomacy, Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Bachelor of Early Childhood Education, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Planning, and Master of Education in Curriculum and Teaching with Specialization in 21st Century Learning.

“By 2024, we will be opening what we call the LEAD Center which stands for Lifelong Education and Development. In this open college, courses can be ladderized to be built up into a four-year Baccalaureate degree program,” MC President Laura Quiambao-del Rosario said in a statement.

She noted MCA is ready for HyFlex Learning, which gives students the option of attending classes onsite or online.

“We are no longer limited by brick-and-mortar buildings. We want to be flexible so we can reach students abroad and around the area without them going physically on campus. We have students in Korea, the Middle East, and the United States, and they are attending classes in Miriam College. It will be the same concept in MC Alviera,” Ms. del Rosario said.

Alviera is a joint development of Ayala Land, Inc. and Leonio Land.