AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) is addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns for its stakeholders through the ALLHC Cares for Tomorrow (ACT) program.

“ACT is our way of showing we care for our future. As we launch this program, we deepen our commitment towards environmental protection, social engagement, and good governance. Aligned with our culture of integrity and malasakit, our mission is to contribute to society by providing a positive impact and doing the right thing for the greater good of next generations,” ALLHC Chief Operating Officer Patrick C. Avila said in a statement.

ALLHC piloted its ACT program by supporting the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela campaign as it provided basic school necessities and hygiene kits for 460 students of Dungan Elementary School in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

ALLHC also gives assistance to the Missionaries of Charity located within the Tutuban Center complex in Tondo, Manila, and established e-libraries in Naic, Cavite and Mabalacat, Pampanga. It also supports social enterprises through the TutuBuy e-commerce website and Alagang AyalaLand Centers in Tutuban Center and South Park.

ALLHC is also committed in supporting Ayala Land’s goal its 2030 carbon neutrality goal, and Ayala Corp.’s net zero by 2050 target. Most of ALLHC’s electricity consumption is through renewable energy sources, and 30% of its industrial estates are allocated for green and open spaces.

ALLHC also sends plastic discards to Green Antz Builders to convert plastic wastes to eco-pavers and eco-bricks used in Ayala Land projects. ALLHC’s Tutuban Center and South Park Center also hold Recyclables Fairs where participants can trade in their traditional recyclables and non-traditional wastes such as broken electronics and appliances.