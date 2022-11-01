BI to hold alien registration at Robinsons Manila

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) tapped Robinsons Manila as the official venue for the agency’s annual registration of foreigners.

In a statement, Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) said its Manila mall will be the venue for BI’s alien registration program from Jan. 2, 2023 to March 2, 2023.

Foreigners can go to the BI’s registration area at the second level, center atrium of Robinsons Manila, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Under Republic Act No. 562 or the Alien Registration Act of 1950, all registered aliens are required to report in person to the BI within the first 60 days of every calendar year “with the aim to strictly enforce compliance with the Immigration Law for the interest of national security, public safety and public order.”

The BI also extended services in district offices located at Robinsons Ilocos, Robinsons Palawan, Robinsons GenSan and Robinsons Dasmariñas.

These services include extension of temporary Visitor’s Visa, issuance of emigration clearance certificate, special work permit, provisional work permit, and student study permit, and processing and payment of annual reports.

The district offices can also receive applications for changes to or renewal of immigrant and non-immigrant visas, as well as application for dual citizenship.