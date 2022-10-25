RLC Residences recently launched the third tower of its four-tower residential project in Pasig City.

In a statement, Robinsons Land Corp.’s (RLC) residential division said SYNC N-Tower offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with balcony options.

“Each one is furnished with home upgrades to improve quality of life and accommodate homeowners’ work needs. With fiber optic connectivity and a dedicated space for a work-from-home setup, residents can enjoy a productive home life and pursue their career goals in a space built for convenience,” RLC Residences said.

The N-Tower will also have smart home features like smart lock, audio-video intercom, smart lights and power outlets which residents can adjust through an app.

Amenities in the tower will include a rooftop jog trail, fitness center, game room, private theater, and indoor and outdoor leisure pools.

“[These are] some of the many facilities that residents can use at the property to have the work-life balance they seek,” the company said.

N-Tower is the third of SYNC’s four towers. The S-Tower is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, while Y -Tower which is expected to be turned over by the second quarter of 2027.

Located along Circumferential Road 5 in Brgy. Bagong Ilog, Pasig City, SYNC is located less than five kilometers (km) from Bridgetowne, Ortigas and Bonifacio Global City. It is approximately 7 km from Makati City, and 10 km from Eastwood. — Justine Irish D. Tabile