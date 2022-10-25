PA Properties opens sales office in Bulacan

PA Alvarez Properties and Development Corp. (PA Properties) said it recently opened a sales office in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The developer said its Bulacan sales office will offer the NuVista San Jose, St. Joseph Homes Norzagaray, East Residences Ortigas, The North Grove, and P.A. Commercial projects.

“We know that having your own home gives a sense of pride, safety and comfort. With the new sales office, that dream of building a brand new life with one’s family in a brand new community is just a heartbeat away and PA Properties will be with them every step of the way,” PA Properties President Marianne Cruz said in a statement.

The Laguna-based developer has built more than 20,000 housing and condominium units in 40 communities in Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Pampanga, Bulacan and Metro Manila.

It is planning to develop 20 more housing projects in the next five years.