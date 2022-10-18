A JAPANESE-style shopping mall is set to open in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) before the end of the year, according to its developer Federal Land.

The Mitsukoshi BGC, located within Federal Land’s Grand Central Park community, is a four-level mall that will feature 120 retail stores “rich in Japanese culture and style.”

The mall will have four themed floors — “Tasty Life” (basement 1), “Beautiful Life” (ground floor), “Inspired Life” (second floor), and “Entertainment Life” (third floor).

An upscale supermarket, Mitsukoshi Fresh, will be located in the basement. It will also have a food court and a sweets and deli corner, that will remind people of “depachika” or department store food markets in Japan.

The ground floor will feature Mitsukoshi Beauty, where people can buy cosmetics, fashion apparel and lifestyle products.

More restaurants will be found on the third floor, along with a Japanese bookstore. The fourth floor will feature Japanese entertainment options.

Mitsukoshi BGC is the anchor for The Seasons Residences, an upscale Japanese-inspired condominium project by Federal Land in partnership with Japan’s leading firms Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.