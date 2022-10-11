RLC RESIDENCES is now offering ready-for-occupancy units at its Chimes Greenhills project in San Juan City.

“Given the location of Greenhills, it has become one of the desirable places that home seekers are aiming for. With Chimes Greenhills, we hope that our residents can feel at ease as soon as they come home, with so many possibilities right outside their door,” RLC Residences Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario said in a statement.

Chimes Greenhills features studio units, as well as one-bedroom up to three-bedroom units over 24 floors. Amenities include a pool, game station, sky lounge, and sky garden.

The residential condominium is near academic institutions such as La Salle Greenhills, Xavier School, Immaculate Conception Academy, and O.B. Montessori, as well as malls like Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia and Greenhills Shopping Center.

“Chimes Greenhills is ready for its future homeowners. Our units are all well-prepared and here for the taking, with exciting deals for those who wish to own a home in a top-tier Metro Manila address,” Ms. Cesario said.

RLC is now offering a discount of up to 7% on all units as well as the Early Move In promo.