Avida’s Pasay condominiums targeting young professionals

AVIDA LAND Corp. aims to attract young, value-conscious yet discerning Filipino millennials and families with its latest projects in Taft Avenue and Roxas Boulevard.

The mid-range residential brand of property giant Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) said that its hopes are high for Centralis Towers, a one-tower high-rise development located on a 3,380 square meter (sq.m.) lot on Taft Avenue, and Patio Madrigal, a two-tower mid-rise development located on a 6,222.50 sq.m. lot on Roxas Boulevard.

“We’ve catered to the middle class before but [with these properties] we offer value in terms of space. Majority can enjoy units facing either the Makati or Malate skyline,” said Reginald D. Alabe, Avida Land’s business area head for Metro South properties, at a media briefing on Sept. 21.

“Centralis will follow the formula of our successful development in the area, Prime Taft. It targets affluent young people in Taft … For Patio Madrigal, our target is professionals who’ve established themselves but don’t want to live in Makati,” he added.

Model units for both condominiums are now available for viewing at the newly launched Avida Land showroom on the second floor of Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Bing C. Gumboc, Avida Land’s vice-president for sales and marketing, explained that young home seekers can take the opportunity to visit the new showroom for a glimpse of “the curated Avida lifestyle in its intimate yet inspiring form.”

“We invite the younger generation, who now have an increased sense of the world. They are more into investing and taking advantage of what the world offers. They also want to retire earlier now,” she said during the same briefing.

To cater to this market, Centralis Towers provides affordable residence for a live-work-play lifestyle near three cities — Pasay, Makati, and Manila.

It will have 1,111 residential units, 285 parking units, and one retail unit. Unit sizes range from 23 sq.m. for studio and junior one-bedroom to 57 sq.m. for two-bedroom. Prices start at P6.4 million for the studio and go up to P15.9 million for a two-bedroom unit.

Centralis Towers’ amenities include a co-working space, an indoor lounge, a children’s play area, an adult pool, a garden lounge, and a wellness nook.

“Those of you who are aspiring for a place where you can nurture your passion and thrive in unlimited possibilities, we hope you can take the leap to independence and have your first investment with Avida,” Ms. Gumboc said.

Meanwhile, Patio Madrigal, a joint partnership with the Madrigal family, offers upscale yet easy living for young business owners, professionals, investors, overseas returnees, and retirees.

Its two towers will have 1,138 residential units, 341 parking units, and 11 retail units. Unit sizes range from 26.43 sq.m. for a studio to 41.38 sq.m. for a one-bedroom unit. Prices start at P10.1 million for the studio and go up to P15.8 million for a one-bedroom unit.

Patio Madrigal’s amenities include a clubhouse, a multi-function room, a garden lounge, a viewing deck, an adult pool, a kiddie pool, a children’s play area, and an indoor gym.

Mr. Alabe noted that Patio Madrigal’s location is a huge selling point as it is the first Ayala and Avida project in Roxas Boulevard, where residents can view either the famed Manila Bay sunset or the bustling metropolis’ skyline.

“Avida is still sticking to its middle-income format wherein we cater to the mid-range market, but Patio Madrigal gave us that opportunity to level it up a little bit than our usual projects,” he said.

As of September 2022, Centralis Towers is 22% sold while Patio Madrigal is 29% sold. Avida Land is expecting to complete both condominiums by the end of 2027. — Brontë H. Lacsamana