PUEBLO DE ORO (PDO) said residents of its subdivisions in San Fernando, Pampanga have benefited from the flood control measures it put in place since the projects were developed twenty years ago.

In a statement, PDO said it commissioned a flood water study before starting development activities for its residential subdivisions — Horizon Residences, La Aldea Fernandina and Park Place Pampanga.

It spent around P150 million to elevate the 30-hectare property by 1.5 to 3 meters above its original level.

PDO also introduced an efficient drainage system that “allows rainwater to spread through different canals and freely run off, thus preventing the accumulation of water.”

PDO said its residential projects in Pampanga have never experienced flooding, even during strong typhoons that flooded surrounding areas.

“Pueblo de Oro has always believed in putting quality and responsible engineering and design foremost into its developments,” PDO Senior Vice-President Leonardo B. Dayao, Jr. was quoted as saying.