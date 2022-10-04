ORTIGAS LAND is targeting to open a new office building and regional mall within the Greenhills Center in San Juan by 2023.

GH Tower is a 15-storey office building which aims to cater to the evolving needs of tenants, especially information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) firms and companies that are returning to onsite work.

“GH Tower is a very exciting development for Greenhills Center. Having an office address at the heart of Greenhills, in one of the most established business districts of the country provides businesses and individuals access to environments with the most potential,” said Trina Chan, assistant vice-president and head of office business unit at Ortigas Land.

“With the convenience brought by so many building amenities and community features in the area, GH Tower can truly meet the demands of the workforce as we approach endemic and even post-pandemic.”