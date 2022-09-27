REAL ESTATE developer DMCI Homes said on Thursday that Fortis Residences, its premium condominium in Makati which is expected to generate up to P12.4 billion in sales, will be completed by December 2027.

The 37-storey building will be located along Chino Roces Ave., as part of a special mixed-use zone called Makati Southwest Gateway.

DMCI Homes President Alfredo R. Austria revealed at the launch that, with units to be sold at about P240,000 per square meter (sq.m.), it is their most upscale project yet.

“We’re excited to be in the exclusive, more upscale market because, as you know, since 1999 we’ve been doing mid-market projects,” he said at the Sept. 22 media briefing.

Fortis Residences is also the company’s second condominium under the premium brand DMCI Homes Exclusive. The first is Oak Harbor Residences, located along Jackson Avenue in Asiaworld, Parañaque City.

“We feel we’re prepared to be in a higher-market segment … The pandemic didn’t stop us from exerting effort in the pre-development stage of the project,” Mr. Austria added.

The main selling point of the high-end residential tower is its location within a mixed-use development in Makati City, which is accessible yet modern. It will be within walking distance of the Magallanes MRT-3 station and a few minutes’ drive from the airport.

Two-bedroom units in Fortis Residences will range from 72.5 to 92.5 sq.m. while three-bedroom units will range from 100 to 152.5 sq.m. Each unit will come with appliances like split-type air-conditioners, cabinets, a rangehood, water heater, and digital locks.

The property will have built-in commercial-grade internet service and a hotel-like concierge. It will also have a full water-recycling facility that collects and treats wastewater to be reused for maintenance and landscape irrigation. — Brontë H. Lacsamana