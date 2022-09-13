BRIA Homes is developing a residential community in Iriga, Camarines Sur (CamSur), as part of its nationwide expansion.

Bria Homes, a unit of Villar-led Golden MV Holdings, offers house-and-lot units with the Bettina, Alecza, and Thalia models.

It also offers the recently launched Elyana xE from Bria’s xE series of upgraded homes, which have their own gates and fences, as well as front pavement.

Bria Homes Iriga is only 10 minutes away from the city proper, which has several public and private schools, hospitals and other medical facilities.

“Bria’s fine reputation for offering high-value properties in high-growth cities like Iriga is unmatched in the industry… We are confident that Filipino property investors that place their money in BRIA Homes Iriga will watch their money grow through the years, which in turn will further propel economic growth for the local government,” Arnaldo Lumague, Bria Homes Camarines Sur Division head, said in a statement.