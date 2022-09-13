ROBINSONS Galleria is currently hosting a radio-frequency identification (RFID) installation booth for those who need to get their Autosweep and Easytrip RFID cards and stickers.

An RFID installation booth is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the lower ground floor (in front of Abenson) of Robinsons Galleria.

“Robinsons Malls always has the convenience and safety of its customer in mind so it rolled out one-stop booths at Robinsons Galleria for you to get your RFID cards and stickers while dining or shopping at the mall,” the company said in a statement.

Registation is open to all Class 1 individual vehicles for a minimum, non-expiring load value of P200 for Easytrip and P500 for Autosweep.

RFID installation services will be available at Robinsons Galleria until Dec. 21 for Easytrip and Sept. 24 for Autosweep.

Easytrip allows contactless and cashless travel at the South Luzon Expressway Sykway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, Star Tollway and NAIAX. Autosweep covers North Luzon Expressway, Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway, Manila–Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), C-5 Link and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

Meanwhile, Robinsons Malls will continue to provide sites for the government’s PinasLakas coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination and booster drive.

The Department of Health and Robinsons Malls sealed the partnership last month.

“During the roll out of the vaccines in the middle of last year, we lost no time in offering our malls to the national and local governments as convenient venues to intensify the nationwide effort,” Arlene G. Magtibay, RLC senior vice-president and general manager for Robinsons Malls, said in a statement.

She said nearly four million vaccine doses have been administered in Robinsons Malls all over the country.