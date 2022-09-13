A UNIT of D.M. Wenceslao & Associates, Inc. (DMW) recently topped off the fourth and final tower of its second residential project, the MidPark Towers.

In a statement, Aseana Residential Holdings said MidPark Towers, located within Aseana City, is on track for completion in 2023.

“We remained all systems go in our expansion projects despite the pandemic. Very soon, the residents of MidPark Towers will be able to enjoy the complete community of Aseana City; from the lush green landscapes and first-rate commercial outlets in Parqal just beside MidPark Towers to all the best-in-class locators in Aseana including the biggest Ayala Mall in the country, the soon-to-rise St. Luke’s Medical Center Aseana City, major warehouse shopping chains, top-grade offices, and major integrated resorts in Entertainment City,” Delfin Angelo Wenceslao, DMW chief executive officer, said in a statement.

MidPark Towers offer studio units (40 square meters) up to three-bedroom units (120 square meters).

DMW is the developer and primary owner of Aseana City.