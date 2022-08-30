FEDERAL LAND, Inc. is seeing sustained demand for its Japanese-inspired luxury property, The Seasons Residences in Bonifacio Global City.

In a statement, Federal Land said it is optimistic about the upward trend in residential real estate demand.

The developer said only a few units are left in the first two towers of The Seasons Residences, prompting the launch of the third tower, Aki Tower.

“Investors continue to look for properties that would meet their needs in the long-term, from proximity, to commercial areas and green spaces, to access to lifestyle experiences. These factors are crucial as the country moves forward into a post-pandemic future. The demand for well-built and well-planned spaces is realized more these days. And this is what we offer with The Seasons Residences,” Federal Land Sales Group Head Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion said.

The Seasons Residences is the first residential project with a distinct Japanese concept in the country. It features Japanese innovations such as earthquake-resistant technology, sunken slab or below-floor drainage system for easy maintenance and repairs, air-washing tiles that minimize excess humidity and odor, kitchen floor storage, space-saving kitchen sink, and Japanese-branded shower toilets.

“We are raising the standards of property development with The Seasons Residences. Its architecture and design are like no other; its amenities cater to the various lifestyle needs of our future residents; and its value offers a sure ROI (return on investment) for our investors,” Ms. Saenz-Resurreccion said.