A TRIPLE-A construction company recently signed a three-year lease contract for one floor at Blakes Tower in Makati City, according to Eton Properties Philippines.

“Office leasing remains a priority segment of Eton’s business, as we see a sustained demand following the country’s easing of restrictions. We aim to provide flexible office spaces that would increase productivity of our tenants’ workforce,” Eton Properties Executive Director Kyle Tan said in a statement.

The 36-storey Blakes Tower is a mixed-use building in Eton WestEnd Square. Located along Malugay St., the building offers 11,000 square meters (sq.m.) in gross leasable office area, “which can be retrofitted into hybrid cuts at varying office size requirements ranging from 1,000 sq.m. and above for more functionality.”

Eleven floors are allocated for office spaces, while 15 floors are for residential units.

“By offering flexible office units and residences for employees within the same building located in a prime location, Blakes Tower assures work-life integration for individuals and uninterrupted business operations for companies,” Mr. Tan.

Eton Properties is the real estate brand of the LT Group.