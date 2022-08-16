ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) is making sure to integrate green infrastructure in its 216-hectare Montclair Destination Estate, located in Porac, Pampanga.

RLC in a statement said the regeneration of Porac into a “living space” for families has been the vision for Montclair, which is touted as a sustainable development.

“Environmental sustainability is at the core of Montclair’s urban planning principles for land development. The integration of green infrastructure such as tree planting is considered early in the design and planning process. Our intent is to create a cooler, more bio-diverse, and ultimately more resilient urban community in Montclair,” Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio, senior vice-president and general manager of Robinsons Land Integrated Developments, was quoted as saying.

Six tree species will be planted around Montclair, namely Banaba, Balayong (Palawan cherry), Fire tree, Narra, Palo Maria, and Talisay.

Around 100 RLC employees joined a tree-planting activity on July 30, as part of the Gokongwei Group’s One Million Trees project. RLC also turned over 1,200 trees to the municipality of Porac.

RLC said tree planting with appropriate selection and placement can contribute to sustained urban tree canopies within Montclair.

A tree nursery will house the seedlings until the trees are ready to be planted around Montclair. These heavy canopy trees will be strategically planted throughout the estate, which will be pedestrian-friendly.

“Cities designed around trees have a major impact on the community’s mental health and well-being, and that affects how that community will thrive,” Ms. GoBio said.