COMMERCIAL real estate activities are expected to increase in Arca South in the next three years as more office buildings are launched, according to real estate consultant Santos Knight Frank.

In a statement, Santos Knight Frank said around 344,000 square meters (sq.m.) of office space are anticipated to be launched this year until 2025 in Arca South.

“As an office location, Arca South appeals to companies in many ways. After the pandemic, companies have increasingly considered the location of their offices vis-à-vis where employees live. Aside from being a low-density area, Arca South’s close proximity to the airport, key thoroughfares, and the residential areas of Taguig and Parañaque makes it an attractive option for occupiers,” Monica Gonzalez, Santos Knight Frank director of occupier strategy and solutions, said.

One of these projects is Manta Corporate Plaza, which is being developed by Manta Equities, Inc.

The 14-storey grade A office building will add 24,562 sq.m. of gross leasable area in the business district.

Manta Corporate Plaza will have 12 floors of office space and two levels of retail spaces, including 5 basement parking floors.

“Ayala Land-developed estates have proven to be catalysts in driving economic development in a given locale. We believe that the corridor along SLEX is prime for re-development to help boost the economic growth of Taguig and the nearby cities. We are very delighted to be among the first to contribute to this endeavor as Ayala Land transforms the former site of the FTI Complex into Arca South,” said Patricia Zamora Riingen, president of Manta Equities.

Manta Equities is the real estate development company behind NAC Tower in Bonifacio Global City.

Manta Corporate Plaza has partnered with Santos Knight Frank for the leasing of its commercial and office spaces.