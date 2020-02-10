Promil four nurtures batch 8 of young talents through its “I-Shine” Talent Camp

When children are encouraged and given avenues to thrive, they are able to excel in their passions both in the arts and sciences. Most moms today are invested in their children’s holistic well-being and happiness. With so many research and reading materials powering up the belief that a child’s present state — psychological, physical and emotional state may affect his or her adulthood, they look for ways on how to make sure that everything they do today has an effect on the future.

PROMIL® FOUR’s i-Shine Talent Camp, now on its 8thseason, is not just a fleeting summer activity, but a carefully designed program that harnesses the benefits of creative expression and proper mentoring, so that the child’s gift is nurtured to the fullest.“PROMIL® FOUR has always been about partnering with parents to nurture their children’s gifts and bring out the best that they can be at what they love to do,” says Maria Carmela Gabunada, Associate Marketing Directorof Wyeth Philippines, Inc. She adds — “This same philosophy is what motivates us to extend our program to a summer talentcamp andbring children closer to activities they want to pursue”.

i-Shine Talent Camp comes at a perfect time for children 6-11 years old as this happens during summer time with seasoned mentors who can inspire, train, and instill hard and soft skills they will need in their craft and in life. That’s why the focus is on the process as much as it is on the output.

With PROMIL® FOUR’s i-Shine Talent Camp Season 8, a new generation of eager talents can truly shine. PROMIL® FOUR’si-Shine 8 Talent Camp is the biggest and most prestigious summertalent camp, for children 6 years old and above.This year, i-Shiners will be able to take classes on ballet, theater, art, music or dance starting April 13, 2020.

The camps will be guided by experts in their craft who have been known for making their mark in respective industries. Helping the new batch of hopefuls to move the artforms forward, they will lead in locations that will cater to teaching the children.

G-Force’s iconic celebrity choreographer GeorcelleDapat-Syand her G-Force family will be holding the i-Shine DanceCamp at the G-Force Dance Centers in Filinvest, Alabang and in their Tomas Morato branch in Quezon City.









Award-winning craftsmaster Robert Alejandro will be teaching young artists in Diliman’s own Papemelroti branch together with Arts Director Kara Escay, for the i-Shine Art Camp.

Budding musicians will learn at the Music School of Ryan Cayabyab guided by National Artist Maestro Ryan Cayabyab.

Seasoned thespian and Trumpets president Audie Gemora will help the theater group, teaching children all about acting on the stage with his Trumpets Playshop.

And for those who want to glide into the world of ballet, they will be learning from Ballet Manila guided byPrima Ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, the Philippines’ first prima ballerina to be soloist with the world-renowned Imperial Russian Ballet. i-Shine Ballet Camp will then be held at the Lisa Macuja School of Ballet Manila.

These camps are already open for enrollment and can be joined by children aged 6 to 11 years old. After the camp sessions, the children will then perform in a grand talent show that their family and other guests can enjoy to witness their shining moment.

Avail promo discounts for i-Shine camps when you purchase PROMIL® FOUR products. Learn more in the website https://www.promilnurturethegift.com.ph/ishine or message PROMIL® FOUR’s Facebook Page.

















