PRIVATE aviation company Yugo announced on Wednesday the expansion of its destinations in the Philippines, saying it increased its customers in the country in less than a year.

“Currently, Yugo has been expanding in the Philippines and has been growing its local Filipino customers in less than a year amid the ongoing health crisis,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Yugo Private Aviation provides private flights by helicopters and business jets through its air mobility platform.

The company said Yugo is the first air mobility platform that connects Southeast Asia to the whole of Asia-Pacific.

“With only a few clicks and based on their preferences, users are able to request or search flight of private jets and helicopters from a curated inventory of available flights and routes,” it noted.

It currently serves 150 destinations in Asia with over 50 aircraft from Gulfstream, Bombardier, Cessna Textron Aviation, and Dassault Aviation, among others.

“The jets and helicopters are selected for the comfort and privacy of Filipino and Asian passengers from Dubai to Boracay, Cebu to Bali, Davao to Shanghai, El Nido to Johor Bahru, and Tuguegarao to Subic who are traveling for business or leisure,” Yugo said.

Yugo Chief Executive Officer Jim Baldy said the global health crisis has “greatly tested” the resilience of the company.

“We have adjusted our value proposition as well as our hospitality and butler services to best serve our customers in the most flexible, safe and secured way possible. And with all the obstacles and difficulties we faced due to the pandemic, we had to find ways to innovate and move forward through 2020 and 2021,” Mr. Baldy explained.

According to the company, some of the most popular services among its Filipino customers are on-demand helicopter flights, helicopter tours, airport transfers, transfers to private islands, cross-border medical flights, in-country emergency evacuations, and cross-border business jets flights.

“Our mission is to provide the possibility for our customers to fly private anywhere, anytime, by helicopters or private jets,” Yugo Commercial Operations Manager Camille Ngo said. “We are evolving together with the industry towards a more sustainable approach to improve aviation as a whole, taking into account environmental aspects and societal responsibility.” — Arjay L. Balinbin