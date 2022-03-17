Manila-based developer Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. (PLHI) topped off its second tower in Primeworld District, Tower H in Mactan Island, Cebu, in a ceremony held on March 13.

Primeworld District is a residential development that is home for those who dream to have a permanent holiday. Young families can find their starting point here at an affordable price. For local and foreign investors, securing a property is a practical idea as their condos and villas are perfect for vacation rentals.

Located in Brgy. Agus Basak, Lapulapu City, Cebu, Primeworld District is an eight-tower (Tower H has 10-storeys with 328 units) resort-themed residential condominium complex with private villas in a 4.6-hectare land. Unit cuts include 22 sq. m. one-bedroom units, 51 sq. m. two-bedroom units, and 132 sq. m. villas with own swimming pools.

With just a quick drive away from nearby establishments, malls, hospitals, and the airport, Primeworld District’s accessibility is unmatched by any other development on the island.

With multiple swimming pools, jacuzzi, leisure and lap pool, grand lobby with alfresco dining, function halls and open event spaces, promising outdoor environment, gyms, and commercial areas, residents will enjoy top-of-the-line amenities that offer a resort-style living experience.

Primeworld District is also designed to offer hotelier assistance to everyone, making the vertical community a safe space for foreigners who wish to retire in Cebu. It holds the promise of a laid-back-island lifestyle within a quickly emerging urban hub all year round.

Due to the health restrictions and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Primeworld District Tower H development team admitted that they struggled with communication and skeletal workforce implementation as the company is based in Manila. The team also had to prepare contingency sales plans as people are not yet keen on investing following Typhoon Odette.

“We are very happy to top off the second tower in the midst of the pandemic. We thank our General Contractor, Hamm Asia, who prepared and ensured that there will be no damages from Typhoon Odette. It’s a tremendous milestone for PLHI,” Sherwin Uy, PLHI executive vice-president, said.

Helen Zafra, PLHI sales & marketing director for VisMin, expressed, “We share this momentous day with our partner sellers who have come a long way to make this happen.”

Today, prospects of real estate industry look promising in Cebu as this first-class highly urbanized city remains to be at the forefront of tourist destinations in the Philippines, offering homebuyers the best of both worlds.

PLHI believes that every Filipino deserves a good home by developing quality houses in safe communities where Filipinos can thrive and live a good life as well.

Established in 2010 as a pocket housing developer, PLHI has evolved into a full-grown housing development firm with market presence across key cities in the Philippines.

PLHI has ongoing developments in the Province of Quirino, Bulacan, Polomolok, and Butuan and is eyeing future projects in Nueva Vizcaya and Isabela in North Luzon; Pampanga, Tarlac, Quezon City, and Caloocan City in Mega Manila; and Davao in Mindanao.

The company plans to mark its name in the industry with more projects in store for areas of tourism hotspots nationwide and to continue on delivering its promise of providing homes to more families in major cities and beyond.

