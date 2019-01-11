President Duterte appoints Ramos-Samaniego as BoI governor

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte has appointed Board of Investments (BoI) Management Service Group OIC-Executive Director Marjorie O. Ramos-Samaniego as BoI governor.

Ms. Ramos-Samaniego is replacing Henry T. Co whose term expired on Sept. 17 last year.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed Governor, Board of Investments, Department of Trade and Industry, for a term of four years, vice Henry T. Co,” her appointment paper reads as signed by Mr. Duterte on Jan. 9.

The BoI, which is an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), is mandated to promote investments in the country.

The Board is composed of seven governors as indicated in the Executive Order No. 226 or the Omnibus Investments Code of 1987 signed by President Corazon C. Aquino.

Also appointed on Jan. 9 were officials to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) and Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB).

Mr. Duterte appointed Lominog M. Lao as Director IV of the NCMF.

Marylin M. Pintor will serve a term of six years as commissioner of the HLURB. She is replacing Luis A. Paredes. — Arjay L. Balinbin