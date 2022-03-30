Premium Leisure Corp. | Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Please see below for the Notice of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Premium Leisure Corp.

TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS:

The annual meeting of the stockholders of Premium Leisure Corp. (the Company) will be held on April 28, 2022 , Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. Given the current circumstances, the meeting will be conducted virtually and voting conducted in absentia through the Corporation’s secure online voting facility.

AGENDA

Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 25, 2021 Approval of 2021 Operations and Results Ratification of all Acts of the Board of Directors and Management during their term of office Election of Directors for 2022-2023 Appointment of External Auditors Other Matters Adjournment

The Board of Directors has fixed the end of trading hours of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. on March 21, 2022 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to the notice of, participation via remote communication, and voting in absentia at such meeting and any adjournment thereof.

The conduct of the meeting will be streamed live, and stockholders may attend the meeting by registering via https://asmregister.premiumleisurecorp.com and submitting the supporting documents listed there until April 25, 2022 (Monday). All information submitted shall be verified and validated by the Corporate Secretary.

Stockholders who wish to cast votes through a proxy may accomplish the proxy form (which need not be notarized) and submit the same on or before April 25, 2022 . In view of the community quarantine, scanned forms will be accepted. Paper copies shall be sent to the office of the Corporate Secretary at the Rms. 1009 and 1011, 10th Floor Six/NEO, 5th Avenue Corner 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Philippines 1634 once the community quarantine is lifted.

Stockholders who successfully registered can cast their votes in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting facility for this meeting. In order to participate through remote communication, they will also be provided with access to the meeting that will be held virtually. The “Guidelines for Participation via Remote Communication and Voting in Absentia” as appended to the Information Statement labeled as Schedule A is posted in the Company’s website: https://www.premiumleisurecorp.com/ASM2022 and PSE Edge.

Taguig City, March 23, 2022.

(Sgd.)

ELMER B. SERRANO

Corporate Secretary

