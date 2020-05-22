Power consumers allowed staggered bill payments

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered power distribution utilities to allow some of their customers to pay up to six portions of their electricity bills every month from mid-June.

In an advisory on Friday, the agency said customers with 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of consumption in February should be allowed to pay up to six monthly installments for their electricity bills during the lockdown.

It said the first monthly installment payment must be made after June 15 without penalties and other fees. — Adam J. Ang









