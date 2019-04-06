Portions of EDSA, C-5, Katipunan to be closed over the weekend for rehab work

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is advising motorists who plan to take EDSA and the Circumferential Road 5 (C-5) this weekend to instead take alternate routes as it will be conducting road rehabilitation work on these two thoroughfares over the next two days.

In a statement released on Friday, the DPWH said it will be reblocking one lane of EDSA southbound from New York St. to Monte de Piedad in Quezon City, and one lane of EDSA northbound from near the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Magallanes station up to Makati.

On C-5, it said the affected portion will be the southbound lanes from the Ortigas Flyover to Tiendesitas in Pasig City, and the northbound lanes near SM Aura in Taguig.

It also said the southbound truck lane at Katipunan Ave. from C.P. Garcia up to near Gonzales St., after F. Dela Rosa St. will also undergo rehabilitation work.

“Due to expected traffic slowdown in affected areas, motorists are advised to take possible alternate routes, until sections re-open at 5 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019,” the DPWH said.

The road rehabilitation activities will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday. — Denise A. Valdez