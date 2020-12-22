Port operators can now recover empty container handling costs

THE Philippine Ports Authority’s (PPA) administrative order prescribing fees for the handling of foreign empty containers is expected to help port operators recover the costs for the service that was free of charge in the past, listed port operator International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) said.

The “administrative order from the Office of the General Manager of the PPA on the prescribed empty container handling fees for foreign empty containers… should enable the port operators to recover the cost associated in handling the empty containers, which had no tariff in the past,” ICTSI said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday.

PPA issued a separate administrative order prescribing storage fees for out-of-gauge (OOG) containers at Manila South Harbor, Manila International Container Terminal, and Batangas Port.

OOG refers to “either a flatrack or open-top container laden with a cargo that exceeds the dimensions of a standard ISO container by height, width or length and this cannot be shipped using a closed ISO container,” PPA said in its Administrative Order No. 13-2020, as posted on its official Facebook page.

PAA’s Administrative Order No. 11-2020, which is also posted on the agency’s Facebook page, “prescribes the guidelines in handling foreign empty containers in the terminals at the Manila South Harbor, Manila International Container terminal, and Batangas Port.”

“The handling of empty containers in the terminal includes the receiving, handling, and stowing of empty containers from container yards outside the terminal or a direct return from the consignee warehouse and moving empty containers from storage areas within the terminal,” the order said.

A separate administrative order was issued for the handling fees.

Fees for empty container handling, according to Administrative Order No. 12, are from P1,400 up to P3,150.

The order takes effect after 15 days following completion of its publication in a newspaper of general circulation and a copy submitted to the UP Law Center.

Prescribed storage fees for imported OOG containers are from P1,443.90 to P2,887.80, depending on the size.

For exported OOG containers, fees are from P360.90 to P721.80, depending on the size.

Such storage fees are to be charged starting Jan. 1 next year. — Arjay L. Balinbin