Port of Tacloban collections hit P1B in first 11 months

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC)-Port of Tacloban is on track to shatter its full-year target after exceeding the P1 billion mark for the first time after only the first 11 months of the year.

“As of Nov. 29, 2018, the District Port has a total revenue collection of P1.006 billion,” well above the P321 million target for the year, the BoC said in a statement.

Acting District Collector Jose A. Naig attributed the spike in revenue to “the increased volume of cargoes that arrived at the Port of Tacloban, Babatngon Port and its sub-ports.”

Mr. Naig noted that the full-year target was surpassed in the first half, when the port collected P392 million.

“The strict implementation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA 10863), and intensified operations against customs fraud of the Collection District 8 has resulted in a record-breaking accomplishment. This was also made possible through the assistance of our Acting Deputy District Collector Diogenes A. Cenita, Sub-Port Collectors Avelino C. Alberca and Lourdita M. Tupa of Catbalogan and Isabel respectively; as well as the utmost cooperation of all division chiefs and employees through the guidance of our then Commissioner Isidro Lapeña and now Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero,” Mr. Naig said.

The BoC in previous statements said the depreciation of the peso and the increase in global fuel prices have also helped grow its revenue. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan