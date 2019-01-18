Poll expectations in Duterte’s promises inches up

MORE adult Filipinos expect President Rodrigo R. Duterte to fulfill most, if not all of his promises, the Social Weather Station reported on Friday.

In its fourth quarter poll, SWS recorded 48% of Filipinos trust the President can deliver his promises, with 13% of the respondents answering “all or nearly all,” while the other 35% said he can fulfill “most.”

Of the remaining share, 46% answered “a few” and 6% said “none or almost none.” The poll body noted that those who did not at all expect the President to fulfill his promise were also those who gave him a “neutral” satisfaction rating.

The recent survey result was two points higher than the March 2018 survey, which showed 46% Filipinos expected President Duterte’s promises to be executed.

The poll body attributed the 2-point increase to a rise in Visayas (8 points to 46%) and Balance Luzon (5 points to 49%), offset by a decline in Mr. Duterte’s home region of Mindanao (10 points to 50%), where martial law incidentally continues to be enforced since the 2017 terror siege of Marawi City.

A June 2016 by the SWS, before the beginning of Mr. Duterte’s term, showed 63% of Filipinos expecting most, if not all, of his promises to be fulfilled. This declined in Sept. 2016 to 56% and in March 2017 to 52%.

“It fell to a personal record-low of 35% (8% all or nearly all, 27% most) in September 2017, just after Pres. Duterte’s one-year mark in office, before recovering to 46% in March 2018 and 48% in December 2018,” the SWS also said.

The poll also found that expectations rose in urban areas, and among respondents within Class ABC and Class E.

Further, the noncommissioned survey showed expectations rise slightly in all educational levels.

The noncommissioned survey was conducted from December 16-19, 2018, using face-to-face interviews with 1,440 adults nationwide: 360 each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao, with sampling error margins of ±2.6% for national percentages, and ±5% each for the said areas. — Charmaine A. Tadalan