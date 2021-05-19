MEMBERS of the police’s Medical Reserve Force were deployed Wednesday to help in administering COVID-19 vaccines in three Quezon City vaccination sites to prevent long lines and crowding.

“They will help in the vaccination to speed up the process and avoid having too many people in the vaccination sites,” Police chief Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar said in a statement in Filipino.

He cited an incident earlier this week in Parañaque, another city within the capital region, where residents lined up at a vaccination site within a shopping mall even if they were not scheduled to receive a dose.

“We will continue to coordinate and assess the situation with the Department of Health and our LGUs (local government units) on which vaccination centers need augmentation,” he said.

The Philippine National Police-Medical Reserve Force, composed of officers with undergraduate courses related to health services and medicine, was formed in April 2020 to assist in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response program.

They have since been serving in quarantine and swabbing facilities.

The police said their medical and dental unit in the capital region will also undergo orientation to help in the inoculation.