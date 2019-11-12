Police agrees no need to extend martial law in Mindanao

THE PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) sees no need for another extension of martial law in Mindanao, supporting an earlier statement by Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana. “Peace and order in Mindanao is under control and continues to show marked stability, a condition that may eventually pave the way for lifting of martial law,” PNP Spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard M. Banac said in a statement on Tuesday. Mr. Lorenzana on Monday said he is not keen on endorsing a Mindanao martial law extension for another year. Martial law in Mindanao was first imposed at the start of the Marawi City siege on May 23, 2017, was extended twice, and is set to expire on Dec. 31. Mr. Banac told reporters extra security measures can just be maintained in areas considered as strongholds of local terrorist groups. The PNP will submit its formal recommendation to the National Security Council in December. — PHILSTAR/Emmanuel Tupas