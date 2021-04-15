POLAND is seeking economic partnerships with the Philippines in the technology and agriculture sectors, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

Trade representatives met virtually with the Polish Chamber of Commerce and the Poland Ministry of Economic Development last week, the DTI said in a statement Thursday.

Polish Ministry of Economic Development, Labour and Technology Undersecretary Robert Tomanek said at the online event that possible areas of collaboration also include IT and food.

“The demographic and economic potential of the Philippines and Poland should generate greater cooperation. We really can do better. We want to diversify economic cooperation, especially in the Asia-Pacific area,” he said.

The Philippines in turn is interested in promoting its semiconductors and information technology to Europe, Philippine Trade and Investment Center – Berlin Commercial Counsellor Althea Antonio said.

The Philippine trade representatives also expressed interest in fresh and processed goods exports as well as raw and intermediate goods exports in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and construction.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice Chair for Asia and ASEAN Affairs Roberto C. Amores encouraged Polish investors to explore joint ventures and distribution deals for coconut, bananas, processed mangoes and pineapples, cacao, and other high-value crops that have seen strong demand from the European Union.

Mr. Amores also heads the Philippine Food Processors & Exporters Organization, Inc. — Jenina P. Ibañez