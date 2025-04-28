Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

As the Philippines transitions towards a green economy, the need to upskill its workforce to fill green jobs becomes even more important.

Designing green is the easiest part, according to Christopher C. de la Cruz, an architect and chief executive officer of the Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC). “It’s staying green that’s the biggest problem.”

In this B-Side episode, he talks to BusinessWorld about how companies can ensure the success of their sustainability efforts, as well as the mindset shift necessary to transition all jobs into green jobs.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas

