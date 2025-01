Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

Filipinos have evolved their way of thinking from that of an employee to that of an entrepreneur, according to Nagesh Devata, senior vice president for APAC at Payoneer, a business payments platform. In this B-Side episode, he shares insights about freelancing and digital finance trends in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas

