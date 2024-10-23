In 2023, the Philippine attrition rate and voluntary turnover increased to 15.9% from 14.2% the previous year, according to a study from a risk and employment consultancy company. This means that more employees are leaving their companies for better salaries and growth opportunities.

From a company perspective, this is a potential indicator of dysfunctionality, which could lead to further problems. To address this issue, Kshitij Kohli, Head of Operations at Sun Life Global Solutions, has shared his insights about the reasons and impacts of high attrition rates for companies. He also discussed strategies that companies can use to control their attrition rates and how they can adjust to the shifting workplace demographics.