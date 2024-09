Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

How is the Philippines solving its healthcare issues through innovation? How are healthcare workers being upskilled to keep up with these technological advancements? Are we putting too much premium on technology?

In this B-Side episode, BusinessWorld discusses robotics, artificial intelligence, and electronic medical records with Dr. Gerardo D. Legaspi, the medical director of the University of the Philippines – Philippine General Hospital.

Read: https://www.bworldonline.com/special-reports/2024/09/09/619446/data-integration-is-the-game-changer-for-philippine-healthcare/ .

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Editing by Jayson Mariñas

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side