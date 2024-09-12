Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

How does the Filipino-Chinese community drive growth in the Philippine economy? What policies do they advocate the government to practice? What do they think of the West Philippine Sea issue?

In this B-Side episode, BusinessWorld converses with Cecilio K. Pedro, the president of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc., about government policies, investment generation, and social responsibility.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Editing by Jayson Mariñas