How does the Filipino-Chinese community drive growth in the Philippine economy? What policies do they advocate the government to practice? What do they think of the West Philippine Sea issue?
In this B-Side episode, BusinessWorld converses with Cecilio K. Pedro, the president of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc., about government policies, investment generation, and social responsibility.
Interview by Patricia Mirasol
Editing by Jayson Mariñas