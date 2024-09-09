Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

A La Nina watch alert was issued by the state weather bureau in March, indicating that the phenomenon is likely to occur this year.

Recently, there has been growing concern about whether La Niсa has arrived in the Philippines due to the continuous heavy rains caused by several tropical cyclones, such as Enteng and Carina, along with the enhanced effects of the Southwest Monsoon.

With this issue, I spoke with Ana Liza Solis, the assistant weather services chief and the chief of the climate monitoring and prediction section of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In this B-side episode, she will discuss how the La Niсa phenomenon occurs and its effects.

She will also provide strategies on how to prepare for La Niсa.

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Editing by Jayson John D. Marinas

