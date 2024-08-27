Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

Obesity is now a rising health problem in the Philippines, with a staggering 27 million Filipinos considered overweight or obese, according to a 2019 survey by the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI).

To combat obesity, the government imposed an excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, which was signed in December 2017.

However, with sustained inflation, the initial impact of the sugar-sweetened beverage tax has diminished, according to the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department of the House of Representatives.

In light of this issue, I spoke with Filomeno S. Sta. Ana III, a coordinator of Action for Economic Reforms (AER) and a columnist for BusinessWorld.

He discussed the importance of protecting the value of the sugar-sweetened beverage tax amid sustained inflation.

He also shared his insights on the implications of a higher sweetened-beverage tax in combating health problems like obesity and how it can finance other government nutrition programs.

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Editing by Jayson John D. Marinas

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side